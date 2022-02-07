Richmond Fire responds to house fire on Griffin Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews responded to two fires within a few hours of each other on Sunday.

The first fire occurred at an apartment complex and claimed the lives of two cats. The Red Cross was called to assist eight people total.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 2:21 p.m., crews responded to 3008 Griffin Ave for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke & flames coming from the structure. Crews quickly put out fire found on the porch & worked to ventilate smoke from the roofline. — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) February 6, 2022

At 2:21 p.m., crews responded to 3008 Griffin Avenue for the report of a house fire.

Once on scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the home. All occupants were able to evacuate the house safely.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults.

Fire officials ruled that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

