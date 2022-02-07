Healthcare Pros
Richmond Fire responds to house fire on Griffin Avenue

This fire comes a few hours after crews responded to an apartment fire in the city that took the lives of two cats, and called for the Red Cross to assist eight people.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews responded to two fires within a few hours of each other on Sunday.

The first fire occurred at an apartment complex and claimed the lives of two cats. The Red Cross was called to assist eight people total.

At 2:21 p.m., crews responded to 3008 Griffin Avenue for the report of a house fire.

Once on scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the home. All occupants were able to evacuate the house safely.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults.

Fire officials ruled that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

