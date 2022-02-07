RACC: Dog left behind dumpster in freezing temperatures

Healthcare Pros
RACC says the dog was left at their facility around 9:30 Sunday morning
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control are investigating who left a dog behind a dumpster at their facility.

Sometimes we just can’t take it anymore. Sometimes the things people do to animals is overwhelming and it makes us want...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday, February 7, 2022

“Sometimes we just can’t take it anymore. Sometimes the things people do to animals is overwhelming and it makes us want to lay on the floor and cry. But we can’t-we have to react, and function and make life-saving decisions,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

RACC says the dog was left at its facility outside of the director’s office window Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers say the dog couldn’t stand, was freezing cold, skin, and bones, and had dirt pouring out of his mouth.

The director was able to take the dog to Virginia Veterinary Centers and used her heated seats and heat in her car to keep him alive long enough to reach the hospital.

Once he arrived at the hospital, the dog’s temperature was too low to read and his blood pressure wasn’t strong enough to place an IV.

However, VCC says that the dog has lived through the night and they are praying to help keep him alive so he can see tomorrow.

