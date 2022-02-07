Police investigate fights at Deep Run High School basketball games

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating fights breaking out following basketball games at Deep Run High School.

Several parents say the brawls have happened several times over the last two weeks.

Henrico Police said it needs anyone with information about these fights to contact them. Meanwhile, one Henrico parent is concerned these fights are even happening in the first place.

“If students aren’t held accountable, if they aren’t a deterrent to future bad behavior, people could really get hurt or even escalate from there,” she said.

This mom, who wanted to remain anonymous for her son’s safety, witnessed the tension at Deep Run High School on Friday, Jan. 28.

Mills E. Godwin High School’s men’s basketball had an away game against its rival (Deep Run), and while Deep Run won the game, there was still an incident after the buzzer sounded.

“The Deep Run student section rushed the court and went straight over to our student section and appeared that they were going to fight,” the parent said.

The mom said she watched as Godwin administrators, who attended the away game, stepped in, creating a barrier between their students and the Deep Run crowd.

“I understand that there had to be a police escort to the locker room for the Godwin basketball team for the concern over the Deep Run student section,” she added.

While it is unknown if any students were disciplined, another parent posted on the Nextdoor app in the Short Pump area about another fight happening Friday, Feb. 4, when Glen Allen High School played Deep Run.

The post said a brawl “put a kid in the ER with a broken nose.” Henrico police did not confirm that detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

“My concern is that it’s developing as a pattern because the same thing happened with a different school, same venue, seven days later,” the parent said.

This parent is also concerned about what could happen next if students choose not to move away from using their fists.

“Fighting is not the answer,” she said. “There needs to be severe consequences for those who do fight and to really kind of listen, more open dialogue to have a safer environment for all of our students.”

The Henrico Police spokesman said the fight regarding Deep Run and Godwin and Glen Allen are under investigation “after the fact.”

“Anyone with information is encouraged to call police and/or report at the time of the incident,” said Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

Messages to Henrico County Public Schools regarding these incidents were acknowledged. A spokeswoman said she was working on getting information.

