Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, hit-run crash

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate a car theft that occurred back in November.

Police say on Nov. 7, 2021, at 9:00 p.m., a silver 1998 Honda Civic was stolen from the Amazon parking lot at 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway.

Then, on Nov. 20, 2021, the same vehicle was found abandoned after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Warwick Road in the City of Richmond.

Later that same day, investigators say a man attempted to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle at Seibert’s towing in Southside Plaza but was denied access. Investigators were able to determine the firearm to be stolen.

Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, motor-vehicle crash
Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, motor-vehicle crash(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Police say sometime between the initial theft and the crash, the vehicle was spray painted black and purple, and the suspect arrived at the Amazon and Seibert’s in a gray, four-door Dodge Dakota pickup with black rims.

Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, motor-vehicle crash
Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, motor-vehicle crash(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
Essex schools releases students early from schools after dozens of teachers call out of work.
Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out

Latest News

Gas prices in Richmond increased by 8.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.18...
Richmond gas prices increase by 9.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
good debt vs bad debt
Good debt vs Bad debt
This fire comes a few hours after crews responded to an apartment fire in the city that took...
Richmond Fire responds to house fire on Griffin Avenue
Henrico County Public Schools says it will no longer allow maskless students in the classroom
News to Know for Feb. 7: Henrico Schools mask update; Blacksburg shooting update; Cold, rainy