Police continue to search for suspect involved in vehicle theft, hit-run crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate a car theft that occurred back in November.

Police say on Nov. 7, 2021, at 9:00 p.m., a silver 1998 Honda Civic was stolen from the Amazon parking lot at 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway.

Then, on Nov. 20, 2021, the same vehicle was found abandoned after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Warwick Road in the City of Richmond.

Later that same day, investigators say a man attempted to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle at Seibert’s towing in Southside Plaza but was denied access. Investigators were able to determine the firearm to be stolen.

Police say sometime between the initial theft and the crash, the vehicle was spray painted black and purple, and the suspect arrived at the Amazon and Seibert’s in a gray, four-door Dodge Dakota pickup with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

