Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg fifth grader wins spelling bee by a l-a-n-d-s-l-i-d-e

Walnut Hill Elementary School student Peyton Allison holds the trophy and certificate he earned...
Walnut Hill Elementary School student Peyton Allison holds the trophy and certificate he earned from winning the Jan. 24 Petersburg City Public Schools Spelling Bee. He's joined by (left to right) Walnut Hill Elementary School Assistant Principal Padraic Hampton, fifth-grade teacher Brittany Harper and Principal Mandelia Fisher.(Petersburg City Public Schools)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - When it comes to fifth grader Peyton Allison, spelling is his game and plays that game w-e-l-l.

At the Petersburg City Public School Spelling bee, no other student spelled as many words correctly during the Jan. 24 competition. Peyton managed to beat peers ranging from kindergarten through eight grade.

“I wasn’t expecting to win. When my name was called as the winner, I was in awe. It felt like a plot twist in a movie,” Peyton said. “I studied a lot every night. Sometimes I studied with my parents to help me learn the spelling and definitions of the words. They made it real fun by spelling the words with me.”

The Walnut Hill Elementary student prepared by practicing with words provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“This accomplishment not only brings joy to our school but to the school community, as well,” Walnut Hill Elementary School Principal Mandelia Fisher said. “This is a testament to the hard work Peyton puts forth each and every day. He’s a true inspiration, role model and mentor to his peers. His passion and energy for learning motivates us all. This accomplishment has encouraged other students to want to be the spelling bee champion next school year. We look forward to seeing his continued growth as he transitions to middle school next year and beyond.”

Throughout the division, students at each K-8 school competed to determine school-based winners. The champion from each school earned an opportunity to compete virtually during the division wide contest.

Peyton will represent the division during regional competition in March. He is ready to hit the ground running and spell like there’s no tomorrow.

“I have gained a lot of confidence after this spelling bee, and now I’m ready for regionals,” Peyton said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others
Essex schools releases students early from schools after dozens of teachers call out of work.
Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out

Latest News

File Photo
Feed More to get $100k donation from Bank of America
File photo
Newlin Music Prize to recognize local musicians & diverse music scene
RVA Sports Awards.
RVA Sports Awards hosted by Tiki Barber celebrate community accomplishments
The graduates held their ceremony a church, but not before protesting in front of the...
Fredericksburg to host historical panel for 1950 Walker-Grant High School student protest