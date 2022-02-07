Petersburg fifth grader wins spelling bee by a l-a-n-d-s-l-i-d-e

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - When it comes to fifth grader Peyton Allison, spelling is his game and plays that game w-e-l-l.

At the Petersburg City Public School Spelling bee, no other student spelled as many words correctly during the Jan. 24 competition. Peyton managed to beat peers ranging from kindergarten through eight grade.

“I wasn’t expecting to win. When my name was called as the winner, I was in awe. It felt like a plot twist in a movie,” Peyton said. “I studied a lot every night. Sometimes I studied with my parents to help me learn the spelling and definitions of the words. They made it real fun by spelling the words with me.”

The Walnut Hill Elementary student prepared by practicing with words provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“This accomplishment not only brings joy to our school but to the school community, as well,” Walnut Hill Elementary School Principal Mandelia Fisher said. “This is a testament to the hard work Peyton puts forth each and every day. He’s a true inspiration, role model and mentor to his peers. His passion and energy for learning motivates us all. This accomplishment has encouraged other students to want to be the spelling bee champion next school year. We look forward to seeing his continued growth as he transitions to middle school next year and beyond.”

Throughout the division, students at each K-8 school competed to determine school-based winners. The champion from each school earned an opportunity to compete virtually during the division wide contest.

Peyton will represent the division during regional competition in March. He is ready to hit the ground running and spell like there’s no tomorrow.

“I have gained a lot of confidence after this spelling bee, and now I’m ready for regionals,” Peyton said.

