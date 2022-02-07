News to Know for Feb. 7: Henrico Schools mask update; Blacksburg shooting update; Cold, rainy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We made it to the second week of February, but sadly it’s going to be a cold and rainy start. We’ll get into the forecast in a moment, but let’s take a look at our top headlines!

Henrico Schools Reinforce Masks

The school district is saying it will no longer allow maskless students in the classroom. HCPS had recently made accommodations for students whose parents wanted to opt-out, but that comes to an end today.

An email was sent out to parents explaining the decision and also what they can expect starting today - which is all of their students will be expected to wear a mask while on school grounds.

Last week the school district was accused of violating its own policy after allowing some students to be in the classroom without a mask on.

This has sparked a big divide among parents - some celebrating the decision, others saying this is a cost of personal liberty.

Students will be allowed to take their masks off when they are eating, drinking, or playing outdoors.

What About Other Districts?

Mask mandates will remain in effect in some area schools, for now.

This, after an Arlington judge, ruled that school boards can make their own mask policies siding with Richmond’s school board and six others.

Meaning those districts can require masks despite Governor Youngkin’s executive order giving parents the choice.

Those school boards say state law requires schools to follow CDC guidelines - which still recommends universal masking.

The judge’s ruling does not mean masks are required in all schools again.

Blacksburg Shooting Update

(WDBJ7)

Let’s turn to the latest out of Blacksburg.

Following a manhunt - the suspect in Friday’s shooting that killed one person and injured four others is arrested and charged.

Police say 24-year-old Jamel D. Flint is facing a first-degree murder charge for the homicide of 18-year-old Isaiah Robinson - a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Flint is also charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The four injured were hospitalized - one of them a Virginia Tech student. No word on their conditions right now.

Hits Too Close To Home

One person is dead and four are in hospitals after a shooting late Friday in Blacksburg.

Some students from the greater Richmond area talked with NBC12 about why this act of violence hits too close to home and stings in a way many of us remember all too well.

“This has been a serious situation at Tech before and it just runs through your mind across your mind. Is this going to be a mass shooting?” VT Sophomore Jamie Hughes said.

“People were freaking out, there were people crying and obviously with where we are, that being a sensitive topic,” VT graduate student Hampton Wimbish said.

Wimbish, also from the Richmond area, was downtown just steps away from the crime scene when he got a VT alert of shots fired.

A situation like this brings up scary, but familiar feelings for Hokies like Wimbish. Many immediately think back to the senseless act of gun violence that took 32 lives back in 2007.

“I’m sitting there thinking ‘wow, is this really something like this really happening again?’ Then with what had just happened at Bridgewater college...we were kind of like what’s going on with all this,” Wimbish said. “People are still concerned, still rattled.”

Candle Light Vigil for Bridgewater Officers

US lawmaker reflects on deadly Bridgewater College shooting tragedy and his personal connection to the region

As the Bridgewater community continues to mourn the loss of two campus officers... John Painter AND J.J. Jefferson.

People here in Richmond are also showing their support for the Bridgewater community.

Today, local faith leaders will gather at Monroe park to hold a prayer vigil for those officers.

It starts at 7:00 p.m.

Recycle Pick Up Is Back!

Recycle (MGN)

Good News! The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says it will return to its regular pick-up schedule today.

Red week collection will happen this week, and both red and blue collections start next week.

This comes as crews were trying to catch up on their collection schedule after delays because of weather and staffing shortages.

Cold & Rainy

This morning is a First Alert Weather Day - as pockets of light freezing rain hit southwest of Richmond through 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The rest of the day, it will be cold and rainy with highs in the upper 30s.

Final Thought

“We are not here to judge each other but to love one another.” --- Wald Wassermann

