Newlin Music Prize to recognize local musicians & diverse music scene

File photo
File photo(pixabay)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Newlin Music Prize is a new award for the best album from Richmond-area musicians.

Named after VCU professor and performer Dika Newlin, the best full-length album based only on artistic merit not on style or popularity, decided upon by members of the local music scene and fans. A short list with 20 albums released in the past year are considered for this year’s award. The albums chosen had to exceed 25 minutes in length or have over 5 songs featured and were released by artists in the Richmond-Petersburg metropolitan area in 2021.

Albums that are on the short list include:

A jury of over 50 members of the Richmond music scene, including musicians, journalists, artists, photographers and activists, created the short list. They will review each of the 20 albums and submit ranked ballots to decide who wins. The public also has a chance to vote from Feb. 4 to March 4 on their website, their results will count as ballots towards the total result.

The winner will be announced March 7 and will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000.

For more information on the prize and each nominated album visit NewlinMusicPrize.com.

