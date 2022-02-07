Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day this morning for freezing rain SW of Richmond

A Cold and Rainy Day with some icing possible SW
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold rainy day is on tap for most but this will start as some freezing rain or drizzle for areas SW of Richmond. Freezing concern through 9-10am.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day this morning for pockets of light freezing rain SW of Richmond through 9-10am. Then cold and rainy. Around 1/2″ rain Expected.

Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Low around 40, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low around 40. high around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. rain or snow showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

