Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day this morning for freezing rain SW of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold rainy day is on tap for most but this will start as some freezing rain or drizzle for areas SW of Richmond. Freezing concern through 9-10am.
Monday: First Alert Weather Day this morning for pockets of light freezing rain SW of Richmond through 9-10am. Then cold and rainy. Around 1/2″ rain Expected.
Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Low around 40, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the Mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Low around 40. high around 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. rain or snow showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)
