Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery seeks to honor historic Black educator with gravestone

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery looks to honor one local educator soon.

James Mozee was a principal at Dunbar High School in the 1930s. He then passed away in 1941.

He was buried at Old City Cemetery, but didn’t have a gravestone. The cemetery is asking for donations to get him one.

“He was educating children during the time of Jim Crow. Despite all the challenges that he faced, he never wavered in his commitment to public education and to the students who were placed under his charge,” said Michael Hudson, marketing manager and historian.

The cemetery will host an event February 19 at 9:30 a.m. where Mozee’s contributions to the community will be highlighted. Admission is $10 per person. All proceeds go toward the new gravestone, which is estimated to cost about $1,000.

They hope to get the new gravestone placed this spring.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

