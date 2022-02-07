Healthcare Pros
Glen Allen High School on ‘lock and teach’ following fight

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day
Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School has been placed on “lock and teach” following a fight on Monday.

In a letter to families, Glen Allen’s principal says a fight occurred between students, and movement in the hallways has been restricted.

Students are safe, and the “lock and teach” will continue through the school day. As a precaution, there will be increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students leave for the day.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

