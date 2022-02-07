Glen Allen High School on ‘lock and teach’ following fight
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School has been placed on “lock and teach” following a fight on Monday.
In a letter to families, Glen Allen’s principal says a fight occurred between students, and movement in the hallways has been restricted.
Students are safe, and the “lock and teach” will continue through the school day. As a precaution, there will be increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students leave for the day.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
