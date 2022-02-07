Glen Allen High School on ‘lock and teach’ following fight

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School has been placed on “lock and teach” following a fight on Monday.

In a letter to families, Glen Allen’s principal says a fight occurred between students, and movement in the hallways has been restricted.

Students are safe, and the “lock and teach” will continue through the school day. As a precaution, there will be increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students leave for the day.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

