Fredericksburg to host historical panel for 1950 Walker-Grant High School student protest

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Fredericksburg will unveil a panel commemorating a 1950 Walker-Grant High School student demonstration held by the graduating class.

In June of 1950, the largest graduating class from Walker-Grant High School was looking for a location to hold their commencement, they were denied access to the Fredericksburg Community Center because of the color of their skin. The 27 graduates were able to hold their ceremony at the Shiloh Baptist Church but they made sure to protest in front of the community center first with signs reading ‘This Entrance Closed to US’.

The names of the graduates will be read during the unveiling commemoration. Speakers include Sonny Holmes, who encouraged the city to tell this story.

The event will be held Feb. 10 starting at 1 p.m. in the front of the Dorothy Hart Community Center at 408 Canal Street. It will also be livestreamed on the Fredericksburg Facebook page.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the panel will be held under a tent, guests will be provided seating and masks will be required. For more information go to VisitFred.com.

