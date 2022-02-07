Feed More to get $100k donation from Bank of America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bank of American employees are pitching in with Feed More to serve and prepare food for insecure communities in central Virginia as well as donating $100,000 as part of a COVID-19 booster initiative.

This donation is a part of an initiative started earlier this year when the bank announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for anyone who got a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and told the company before the end of January. The bank raised $100,000 in total.

The money will help over give 400,000 meals to families, children and the elderly facing hunger across the 34 cities Feed More serves.

Along with the financial support, Bank of America employees will volunteer with Feed More’s Community Kitchen on Tuesday, Feb. 8. They will help portion prepared meals into trays for homebound Meals on Wheels clients.

