Deputies search for suspect after two women were assaulted at Walmart

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658- 4400.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Stafford County deputies say two women were assaulted at a Walmart on Sunday.

Deputies say both of these attacks took place at the Walmart located at Washington Square Plaza.

The first assault occurred at 1:16 p.m. in the curtain aisle. The victim reported a man grabbed her buttocks with both hands and left the store. The suspect was seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, a blue mask, and a dark hat and shoes.

The first assault occurred at 1:16 p.m. in the curtain aisle of Walmart(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Then, at 3:15 p.m. in the camping aisle, the victim reported a man following her throughout the store. She went to different areas to avoid the suspect, but he continued to follow her.

When the woman got to the camping aisle, the suspect threw a towel on her head and grabbed her buttocks and he fled the store.

Police say the suspect’s description was the same in both assaults. However, during the second assault, the suspect had on a black long sleeve shirt and a black hat.

The second assault occurred at 3:15 p.m. in the camping aisle(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Police say the suspect is believed to have fled in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658- 4400.

