CVWMA: Recycle pick-up returns to regular schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says it’s returning to its regular schedule today.

Red week collection will happen this week. Both red and blue collections will start next week.

Crews were trying to catch up on their collection schedule after delays because of weather and staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.