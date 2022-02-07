Healthcare Pros
CVWMA: Recycle pick-up returns to regular schedule

Recycle
Recycle(MGN)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says it’s returning to its regular schedule today.

Red week collection will happen this week. Both red and blue collections will start next week.

Crews were trying to catch up on their collection schedule after delays because of weather and staffing shortages.

