COVID testing at Richmond Raceway ending as clinic goes mobile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to lowering demand for the COVID testing, the Richmond Raceway Community Testing Center will be going to a mobile model.

Health officials said the change will allow the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to offer COVID tests in various locations.

The last day of testing at the Richmond Raceway will be Feb. 8.

The mobile testing events will start later in the week, with the scheduled posted online.

“We want to ensure there continues to be ample testing options to everyone in our communities, no matter where you live or what your schedule is like,” said Jessica Coughlin, emergency manager at RHHD. “The additional clinical capacity offered by Ashbritt-IEM allows us to be more creative in where we implement testing.”

