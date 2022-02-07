Healthcare Pros
Could a 20-week abortion ban pass the General Assembly?

Thousands of abortion opponents rallied at the Capitol in 2019.
Thousands of abortion opponents rallied at the Capitol in 2019.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Last week Virginia lawmakers began hearing legislation that would impose a range of new abortion restrictions in Virginia.

The bills would ban most abortions after 20 weeks, reimpose a 24-hour waiting period, and — in response to an infamous radio interview given by former Gov. Ralph Northam — create felony penalties for doctors who don’t take certain steps in rare cases in which abortions result in live births.

Democrats in the Virginia Senate, where the party still holds a 21-19 advantage, have promised to be a “brick wall” against such proposals from Republicans in the House of Delegates and Executive Mansion.

But in the case of abortion legislation, that wall would appear to have a Joe Morrissey-sized hole in it.

The Democratic senator from Richmond, who has long described himself as pro-life, not only says he would support a 20-week abortion ban, but that he is considering working with Republicans in the chamber to side-step the committee process that would otherwise let Democrats block the legislation from ever arriving on the floor of the chamber for an up or down vote.

“I’m telling you how my heart has felt since I was 13,” Morrissey said last week. “It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out where I’m going with this.”

While Morrissey said there was no question he would support legislation that would narrow the window for most abortions from 25 weeks to 20 were it to come for a vote before the full Senate, he made clear he has not decided whether he’d help the GOP with procedural maneuvers necessary to get it there.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

