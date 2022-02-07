Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Backlog in reporting leads to uptick in COVID deaths in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to drop

As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health...
As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,584,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Feb. 7, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 2,839 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 17,107 deaths, with 134 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,250 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 19.7%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,829 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 111,835 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,457,893 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 68,645 cases, 1,294 hospitalizations, 662 deaths
  • Henrico: 61,332 cases, 1,338 hospitalizations, 805 deaths
  • Richmond: 42,547 cases, 1,015 hospitalizations, 417 deaths
  • Hanover: 20,484 cases, 411 hospitalizations, 235 deaths
  • Petersburg: 8,046 cases, 212 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,671 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 40 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class
Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
Glen Allen High School on ‘lock and teach’ following fight
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
Henrico County Public Schools says it will no longer allow maskless students in the classroom
News to Know for Feb. 7: Henrico Schools mask update; Blacksburg shooting update; Cold, rainy

Latest News

COVID test tubes
COVID testing at Richmond Raceway ending as clinic goes mobile
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
Age gaps persist in Virginia’s attempt to deliver booster shots