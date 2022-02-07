2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School was placed on “lock and teach” following a fight on Monday.

In a letter to families, Glen Allen’s principal says a fight occurred between students, and movement in the hallways has been restricted.

Police said the fight broke out just before 10:30 a.m.

The School Resource Officer called for additional units, prompting other officers in the area to respond until everyone involved was separated and the scene was under control.

Students were safe, and the “lock and teach” continued through the school day. As a precaution, there was increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students left for the day.

Police charged two adult women with assault and trespassing. Officials have not yet clarified if the two people charged were both students.

Officials are continuing to investigate what led to the fight.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.