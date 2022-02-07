Healthcare Pros
2 charged following fight at Glen Allen High School

Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police...
Glen Allen's principal says students are safe and that there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School was placed on “lock and teach” following a fight on Monday.

In a letter to families, Glen Allen’s principal says a fight occurred between students, and movement in the hallways has been restricted.

Police said the fight broke out just before 10:30 a.m.

The School Resource Officer called for additional units, prompting other officers in the area to respond until everyone involved was separated and the scene was under control.

Students were safe, and the “lock and teach” continued through the school day. As a precaution, there was increased police presence on the school campus during lunch and as students left for the day.

Police charged two adult women with assault and trespassing. Officials have not yet clarified if the two people charged were both students.

Officials are continuing to investigate what led to the fight.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

