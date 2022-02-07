Healthcare Pros
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.

Virginia State Police were called around 4:38 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 288 at James River Bridge.

The lanes closed near Huguenot Trail, where traffic was being diverted.

Police said there is one death, and two others were injured but expected to be OK.

There was over a 4.5-mile backup.

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.

