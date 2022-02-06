Volunteers and legislation aim to restore African American cemetery where Arthur Ashe is buried

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Legislation in this year’s General Assembly could soon speed up the process of restoring Woodland Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery that has been going through a recent facelift after years of neglect.

The sound of chainsaws could be heard in the cemetery Sunday afternoon as a group of volunteers were removing trees, roots and uncovering grave markers thought to be lost years ago.

“The historical significance is that this is an African American cemetery, a historic African American cemetery that is the final resting place for an estimated 30,000 people,” Kathleen Harrell, who has been volunteering at the cemetery for the last three years, said.

The Henrico County school teacher has been leading volunteers to make Woodland a staple for the community once again. Harrell says she got involved after visiting the gravesite of Arthur Ashe and realized sections of the were in poor condition.

Since then she’s been working with the next generation of volunteers like 10th grader Charlie Hornbaker to make sure the site stays maintained.

“We got a lot of chainsaws chopping up trees, logs and really anything that’s getting in the way,” Hornbaker said. “We’re just trying to clear it out and make it look nicer.”

As part of his Eagle Scout Project with Troop 737, Hornbaker has spent the last two weeks clearing out a large plot of the cemetery with help from friends.

Over the days spent working he says they’ve found multiple headstones and have marked them with orange flags for the cemetery to record in a database.

Marvin Harris, with the Woodland Restoration Foundation, is hoping House Bill 140 will help speed up the process of returning the cemetery to a place where all can reflect on their loved ones.

HB 140 was introduced by Delegate Delores L. McQuinn and aims to change language in the state’s Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund to include cemeteries that were built prior to 1948 like Woodland.

“The funding that the state was giving Evergreen and East End, ended at the year 1900, so anybody interred after that it wouldn’t fit us,” Harris said. “We couldn’t get any of those fundings because we weren’t open until 1917.”

Harris says regardless of whether the bill passes the work cannot be done without dedicated volunteers like Harrell.

“Arthur Ashe is the person who inspired me to come out here and make a difference,” Harrell said. “I think that’s really the definition of a true champion, even after death he’s able to inspire people.”

Sunday marked 29 years since tennis champion and humanitarian, Arthur Ashe Jr. passed away.

If you would like to volunteer at the Woodland Cemetery click here.

