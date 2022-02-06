Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often

FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) -The Virginia Military Institute will change its student-run honor court to make it more fair to cadets as part of a response to a state-ordered investigation into racism and sexism.

The Washington Post reports VMI detailed the reforms in a progress report Friday. The college gave the 70-page report to General Assembly members and the Virginia secretary of education.

It describes initiatives approved, enacted or begun last year.

Those initiatives included mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training for administrators and members of VMI’s Board of Visitors, and changes to the Lexington school’s one-strike-and-you’re-out honor court system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Suspect arrested after 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in shooting at Va. hookah lounge
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Essex schools releases students early from schools after dozens of teachers call out of work.
Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out
Officer Timothy Million.
Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

Latest News

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin takes the stage at an election-night...
The Youngkin administration is denying FOIA requests on the governor’s education orders
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night