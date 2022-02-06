VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) -The Virginia Military Institute will change its student-run honor court to make it more fair to cadets as part of a response to a state-ordered investigation into racism and sexism.

The Washington Post reports VMI detailed the reforms in a progress report Friday. The college gave the 70-page report to General Assembly members and the Virginia secretary of education.

It describes initiatives approved, enacted or begun last year.

Those initiatives included mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training for administrators and members of VMI’s Board of Visitors, and changes to the Lexington school’s one-strike-and-you’re-out honor court system.

