VDOE looking for summer meal partners to keep every Virginia child fed

File Photo.
File Photo.(Live 5)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education is searching for places to participate in the Summer Food Service Program this year so children can have the access to nutritious meals while out of school.

The department says it reimburses meals served and administrative costs for approved locations that take part. VDOE will also give participants training and technical assistance.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) works out of sites such as schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that qualify include public and private schools, local governments, public and nonprofit private residential summer camps as well as faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations.

Despite pandemic related challenges, Virginia’s 160 SFSP partners served more than 13 million meals kids between June and August last year.

VDOE will not accept applications past June 15.

More information on the program and application details are available on the VDOE website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

