Sunny & cool Sunday, rain chance on Monday

Rain chances are minimal through the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be sunny and seasonably cool today, then we’re watching a chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible late in the day and evening, mainly eastern and SE VA. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: An isolated shower possible before sunrise, otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

