Sunny & cool Sunday, rain chance on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be sunny and seasonably cool today, then we’re watching a chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.
Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible late in the day and evening, mainly eastern and SE VA. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)
Tuesday: An isolated shower possible before sunrise, otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
