Stafford man arrested for drunk driving and fleeing scene of serious car accident

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who fled the scene of a serious accident this morning.

Around 1:25 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in which a vehicle was overturn on the 100 block of Shelton Shop Road.

A Tesla, while pulling out of a driveway, was rear ended by a Volkswagen Jetta causing the Tesla to loose control and hit a tree. The Volkswagen also veered off road into the tree line. The driver and passenger of the Tesla stayed on the scene with no life threatening injuries while the driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot.

Police found the driver, 25-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez, an hour later hiding in a thick stand of bamboo near a creek. Deputies say he smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with a second driving under the influence offense in five years, DUI maiming, fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving and felony hit and run.

He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.