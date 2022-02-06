Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Stafford man arrested for drunk driving and fleeing scene of serious car accident

Nicolas Rodriguez
Nicolas Rodriguez(Stafford County Sherriff's Office)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who fled the scene of a serious accident this morning.

Around 1:25 a.m. deputies responded to a car accident in which a vehicle was overturn on the 100 block of Shelton Shop Road.

A Tesla, while pulling out of a driveway, was rear ended by a Volkswagen Jetta causing the Tesla to loose control and hit a tree. The Volkswagen also veered off road into the tree line. The driver and passenger of the Tesla stayed on the scene with no life threatening injuries while the driver of the Volkswagen fled on foot.

Police found the driver, 25-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez, an hour later hiding in a thick stand of bamboo near a creek. Deputies say he smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with a second driving under the influence offense in five years, DUI maiming, fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving and felony hit and run.

He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
Suspect arrested after 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in shooting at Va. hookah lounge
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Essex schools releases students early from schools after dozens of teachers call out of work.
Essex County schools dismiss students early after dozens of staff members call out
Officer Timothy Million.
Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

Latest News

File Photo.
VDOE looking for summer meal partners to keep every Virginia child fed
FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
VT students from Richmond area share concerns after shooting in Blacksburg Friday night