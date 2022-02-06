ICNA Relief Richmond chapter provides diapers, baby formula to families in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At a time when baby supplies can be difficult to find for some families due to supply chain issues, cars wrapped around Lafayette Ave. Saturday afternoon in Richmond for free diapers and baby formula.

The diaper drive was put on by the Richmond chapter of a non-profit called ICNA Relief. They provide services like food pantries, back to school programs, Muslim family services, mental health services and foster programs.

The community organization says it just recently received a large number of donations from an organization that has been working with Afghan refugees over at Fort Lee and Fort Pickett.

Hamna Saleem, with ICNA Relief, says the supplies were part of a surplus the organizations had at the military base. She says when the organization approached ICNA Relief about the extra supplies she says she knew exactly how they could be used.

“They wanted to figure out how can we best assist and not let the supplies go to waste and that’s where we came in,” Saleem said. “We were like we can take some of your supply as long as other community agencies also stepped in, we can make sure the supply gets out to the families and refugees in need.”

Families could receive either infant or adult-size diapers along with a bag of food and blankets supplied by JenCare Senior Medical Center.

Saleem says volunteers helped pack more than 150 cars on Saturday with supplies for up to three kids per family.

