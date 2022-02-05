Richmond SPCA holds annual dog kissing booth for pet owners

Healthcare Pros
The dog kissing booth will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(Richmond SPCA Facebook)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s dog kissing booth is back once again for any dog-lovers who want to show their pooch some love with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

This outdoor kissing booth is BYOD (bring your own dog) to get you and your pet’s picture taken by Moyer Photography. Following the event a digital photo will be provided and can be downloaded, printed or shared anywhere you want.

A suggested ten dollar donation to help pets in need is encouraged and can be collected at the booth.

Espresso A Go-Go will be on-site with coffee, hot chocolate and treats for purchase as well.

This event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 2519 Hermitage Road.

