Richmond City Council to hold public redistricting map drawing sessions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following three Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting meetings, city council will hold three meetings detailing the Public Drawing of Richmond Voter District Map options.

To increase accuracy and transparency regarding Richmond’s redistricting process, population numbers were adjusted to comply with Virginia law and updated this week.

“The adjusted Richmond population numbers were updated to respond to recently amended state law regarding redistricting performed 2021 onward - in that population numbers used for reapportionment and redistricting are to reflect persons incarcerated in federal prisons and in state and local correctional facilities, including city jails - and reassign them to their pre-incarceration home residence,” a release said.

The new population numbers will be 228,501, up from the current U.S. Census numbers of 226,610.

Use the information below to join the virtual meetings:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.