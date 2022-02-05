Healthcare Pros
Patrick Henry High School student dead, four others hospitalized after Blacksburg shooting

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to school officials, the victim who died in Friday night’s shooting was a Patrick Henry High School student.

One of the patients who was injured, a Virginia Tech student, is recovering, according to the below update from the school:

“Dear Virginia Tech community,

I am sharing a brief update regarding our student who was injured last night.

We have been in contact with his family, and they report their son is out of surgery, recovering, and seems to be doing well. We continue to respect the privacy of the student, and we are grateful for the outpouring of care and support directed to him.

Our Dean of Students office, Cook Counseling Center, Hokie Wellness, and Housing and Residence Life teams are working to support the community.

We can rarely control the challenges life brings our way, but our response is very much in our hands. I am proud of our community and grateful how we pull together in difficult moments.

With hope,

Frank Shushok Jr.,Vice President for Student Affairs””

EARLIER STORY: One person died and four are in hospitals after a shooting late Friday in Blacksburg.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of injuries to the people being treated. Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Main Street, which was closed during the investigation, has been reopened to regular traffic.

Virginia Tech has lifted its “secure in place” request, but is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

Virginia Tech president issues statement about Blacksburg shooting

UPDATE: Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed his condolences on Twitter Saturday for the Blacksburg community

UPDATE: Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. released the following statement shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5:

UPDATE: Melody Hookah Lounge released the following statement shortly before noon on Saturday, February 5:

“We are deeply hurt and devastated of what happened Friday night, our condolences go to the families and friends of everyone who were affected. Moving foward we will add more precautions and regulations in place for this types of situations.”

UPDATE:

UPDATE:

UPDATE: Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) sent out the following Tweeted his condolences Saturday morning

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

