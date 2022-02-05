Henrico house fire leaves one man hospitalized, woman injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An early morning house fire in Henrico leaves two people with injuries, both were sent to the hospital.

Henrico Fire was called to the Central Gardens Neighborhood on the 2200 block of Beau Lane at around 5:20 a.m. Firefighters came onto the scene within five minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the front window of a brick rancher.

A woman, who managed to escape from the home, met with the firefighters in her front yard. She told them that a man was still in the back room of the house. The firefighters found the man unconscious in a bedroom.

The man was quickly rescued and turned over to fire medics where advanced life support procedures were performed while he was transported to VCU Medical Center. The woman was also taken to VCU for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Fire marshals have yet to determine the cause or origin of the fire.

