Forecast: Cold & dry weekend ahead

Rain chances stay low for the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much colder temperatures for the weekend with plenty of sunshine

Saturday: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible late in the day and evening, mainly eastern and SE VA. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: An isolated shower possible early, otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

