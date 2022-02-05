Cricket Wireless store employee assaulted during robbery, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for help finding the man they say robbed a Cricket Wireless store on Midlothian Turnpike Friday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the store and assaulted an employee, leaving them with minor injuries.

During the assault, police said the man took the items the employee was holding.

The suspect then took off on foot into the shopping center.

The man was wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

