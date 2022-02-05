Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Fire and EMS reminds residents to practice fire safety when smoking

File Photo
File Photo(Storyblocks)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - This Valentine’s Day, Chesterfield Fire and EMS is launching an initiative to keep love aflame without burning anything to the ground with a few tips for residents.

One major tip is to not smoke cigarettes or cigars inside, especially while in bed because mattresses and bedding can catch fire easily.

Smoking indoors is a major cause of deadly fires in Chesterfield County and all over the nation due to not disposing of flammable materials properly.

“Since 2008, improperly discarded smoking materials has contributed to 43% of Chesterfield County’s residential fire fatalities,” said Chesterfield County Assistant Fire Chief Keith Chambers. “In launching this initiative, we hope to make our residents more aware about the dangers of smoking in their residences and the importance of properly discarding smoking material.”

In addition, the fire department and EMS crews to make sure your home is fire safe by properly getting rid of any fire materials by:

  • Never smoke around medical oxygen.
  • Discard cigarettes and ashes in a metal container filled with sand.
  • Never throw cigarettes on the ground.
  • If discarding ashes from a fireplace or firepit, allow ashes to cool completely.
  • Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.

Finally, Chesterfield Fire and EMS will be reminding residents as a part of a year long initiative to call 9-1-1 if you smell smoke or see a fire and in the event of a fire ‘get out and stay out’.

