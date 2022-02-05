Healthcare Pros
CCPL to host discussion on urban farming and providing healthy produce to communities

Dr. Cindy Ayers founded the largest urban farm in Mississippi to help address food deserts in...
Dr. Cindy Ayers founded the largest urban farm in Mississippi to help address food deserts in the state.(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a discussion on urban farming featuring Dr. Cindy Ayers of Jackson, Mississippi.

Ayers is the founder of Foot Print Farms, they train farmers across the state to help address food desert issues. Through community outreach and agritourism, Ayers and the rest of Foot Print Farms staff made it possible provide healthy produce to the residents of Jackson.

The virtual program will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-8 p.m. To register visit here.

