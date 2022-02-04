Healthcare Pros
Virginia National Guard officer coaches Team USA Olympic bobsled team

Capt. Michael Kohn
Capt. Michael Kohn(Virginia National Guard)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia National Guard officer is leading the Team USA bobsled team in the Beijing Olympics.

Capt. Michael Kohn has been involved in bobsledding since graduating high school in 1990 in Northern Virginia.

He fell short of making it to the Olympics in 1992, 1994 and 1998, but finished 5th in the 1999 World Championships.

“I wanted to keep pursuing bobsled because I knew I had what it took to get to the Olympics,” said Kohn in a press release. “The active component wasn’t really going to permit me to do that, but the National Guard I felt like gave me the best opportunity, so I joined in 1999. I grew up in the military. My father was active duty. He was in the 5th Special Forces Group during Vietnam, so I always wanted to be in the military. I think it was just in my blood.”

In 2002, his Olympic dream came to fruition, competing as a bobsled pusher in the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Kohn and his four-man team earned a bronze medal.

“It was an amazing opportunity but a sad time as well. It was five months removed from September 11,” said Kohn. “Winning a medal there was a very special time.”

He would compete again in the 2006 and 2010 games before transitioning to coaching, ultimately being named head coach after the 2018 games. Now he is leading eight men and four women to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“It’s equally stressful but it’s a different kind of stress,” Kohn explained. “As an athlete, I felt like there’s certainly a stress with trying to make the team and trying to earn a medal at the games. As a head coach, people are looking at you, evaluating you on your results at the Olympics.”

Powhatan native and Army SPC. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is one of the men competing in the 2022 Olympics on the bobsled team.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

