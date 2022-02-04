VDH: Omicron surge leads to increase in COVID-19 deaths being reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A recent surge in Omicron cases will lead to an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths being reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). However, the department says this uptick is due to a backlog in death reporting.

The VDH says starting Feb. 2, their cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths, however, 92% of the COVID-19 associated deaths that were added occurred in January 2022.

VDH adds that certified death certificates continue to be reported, so they will continue to report new deaths from last month. That is expected to continue for the next few weeks and months until the surge dwindles.

“Those deaths will also appear on the VDH Localities dashboard, but since Localities shows deaths by date of report, rather than by date of death, that dashboard should not be used to evaluate any trend in the pattern of deaths over time,” Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene Greene said.

VDH receives certified death certificates weekly and compares them to the COVID-19 associated deaths already reported in the surveillance system. Those that have not been reported through normal reporting channels are then added.

Here’s what VDH says led to the increase in deaths reported:

The surge in cases being reported due to the Omicron variant.

The natural delay between onset of illness to death. (e.g. someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 January 1 and does not die until January 30).

The time it takes for the National Center of Health Statistics to review and assign appropriate codes to Virginia death certificates before they are sent back to VDH for inclusion in the Supplemental COVID-19 Death Certificate Surveillance initiative.

If you would like to read about how VDH counts COVID-19 associated deaths, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.