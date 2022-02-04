Teen killed in Hopewell shooting identified; police search for suspected shooter

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hopewell on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 3 to Spruce Street for the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found Orlando Monroe Jr., 17, who appeared to have been shot. He died at the scene.

After investigating, police identified 18-year-old Keymonte Bland-White as the suspected shooter. Officials said he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Bland-White is wanted on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony X 2

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharge Firearm in Public

Attempted Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Bland-White has ties to Petersburg and Norfolk, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541- 2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

