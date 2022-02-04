Healthcare Pros
Suspected shooter of Hopewell teen found dead by Petersburg police

Police are continuing the investigation
(File Photo)
(File Photo)(WBNG 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking into a deadly shooting that happened in Hopewell on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 3 to Spruce Street for the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found Orlando Monroe Jr., 17, who appeared to have been shot. He died at the scene.

After investigating, police identified 18-year-old Keymonte Bland-White as the suspected shooter.

Keymonte Bland-White
Keymonte Bland-White(Hopewell Police)

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Petersburg Police were called to the 1000 Block of W. Wythe St around 6:50 a.m. where they found Bland-White in an empty house. He had apparently been shot in the head. Police say the wounds were consistent with suicide.

Hopewell Police are continuing their investigation to determine others possibly involved and motives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541- 2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

