Sheriff’s office: Child sex assault images found on man’s phone

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it found images of child sexual assault material on a man’s cell phone.

On Jan. 30, deputies were called to Somerset Ridge Road in Locust Grove for a possible assault.

While investigating, the sheriff’s office said it found a cell phone at the scene.

“After further investigation, a forensic examination was conducted, and a substantial number of images of Child Sexual Assault Material was located,” the sheriff’s office said.

Noah Daniel Isiah Allen, 25, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with further information can call (540) 672-1200.

