Richmond Animal League switches to appointment only for adoptions due to staff shortages

Starting Feb. 4 Richmond Animal League will be accepting applications for pet adoptions (Source: Richmond Animal League)
Starting Feb. 4 Richmond Animal League will be accepting applications for pet adoptions (Source: Richmond Animal League)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, Richmond Animal League says you’re going to need to book an appointment starting Friday.

In a post on Facebook, RAL says due to temporary staffing shortages their adoption center will be closed for walk-ins. This means they will be switching to an application-based adoption process.

RAL says once the application is submitted, they will reach out to schedule an appointment.

Keep in mind, adoptions are processed within 48-72, but due to the current shortage, the process may take longer.

For more information, click here.

