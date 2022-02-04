Richmond Animal League switches to appointment only for adoptions due to staff shortages
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, Richmond Animal League says you’re going to need to book an appointment starting Friday.
In a post on Facebook, RAL says due to temporary staffing shortages their adoption center will be closed for walk-ins. This means they will be switching to an application-based adoption process.
RAL says once the application is submitted, they will reach out to schedule an appointment.
Keep in mind, adoptions are processed within 48-72, but due to the current shortage, the process may take longer.
