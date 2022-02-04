Richmond Animal League switches to appointment only for adoptions due to staff shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, Richmond Animal League says you’re going to need to book an appointment starting Friday.

In a post on Facebook, RAL says due to temporary staffing shortages their adoption center will be closed for walk-ins. This means they will be switching to an application-based adoption process.

RAL Update: Due to temporary staffing shortages, our adoption center will be closed for walk-ins starting tomorrow,... Posted by Richmond Animal League on Thursday, February 3, 2022

RAL says once the application is submitted, they will reach out to schedule an appointment.

Keep in mind, adoptions are processed within 48-72, but due to the current shortage, the process may take longer.

