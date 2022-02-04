Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate drops as over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb as over 6,000 new cases are being reported in Virginia, while the positivity rate continues to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,572,022 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Feb. 4, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 6,500 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 16,703 deaths, with 155 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,521 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 22.3%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,816 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 111,134 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,398,556 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 68,100 cases, 1,291 hospitalizations, 646 deaths
  • Henrico: 60,872 cases, 1,337 hospitalizations, 784 deaths
  • Richmond: 42,286 cases, 1,014 hospitalizations, 411 deaths
  • Hanover: 20,274 cases, 410 hospitalizations, 222 deaths
  • Petersburg: 8,001 cases, 212 hospitalizations, 118 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,621 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 40 deaths

