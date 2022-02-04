Healthcare Pros
Police: Missing 4-year-old boy’s father charged with neglect

Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found, but his father, Cory Bigsby, was arrested Thursday night and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man who reported his 4-year-old son missing earlier this week has been charged with child neglect.

Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found, but his father, Cory Bigsby, was arrested Thursday night and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

News outlets report that police have said Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing around 9 a.m. Monday, saying that he had last seen the boy sleeping in bed hours earlier, but officials have been openly skeptical of that account.

Investigators with Hampton police and the FBI are working to determine where and when Codi was last seen, asking anyone who has seen him since the holidays to come forward.



