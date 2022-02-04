Healthcare Pros
Police investigate deadly shooting in Hopewell

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hopewell on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 3 to Spruce Street for the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man who appeared to have been shot. He died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541- 2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

