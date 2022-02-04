Outside firm to investigate Virginia’s I-95 response

A month after the shutdown that left hundreds of people stranded on I-95, there’s no timeline yet for the completion of the multi-agency after-action review to examine the state’s widely-criticized response. However, state officials said the review will be conducted by an outside firm under an existing contract with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization in Arlington, will perform the review at a cost of $79,427, said Emily Wade, assistant director of communications at the Virginia Department of Transportation.

State officials did not organize a unified command structure with local agencies until the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4, a day after the first backups began on the heavily traveled highway during a snowstorm that became more intense than initially anticipated by officials and stranded motorists and passengers overnight in frigid temperatures.

An article from Statter911, fire, and emergency medical services news site, first reported the delay in setting up a unified command, employed during disasters or emergencies in which “more than one agency has incident jurisdiction, or when incidents cross political jurisdictions,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Incident Management System. And last week, The Washington Post reported that it took the top levels of Virginia government, including former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, more than 20 hours to come to grips with the severity of the crisis, a delay that “added to widespread misery for travelers.”

The massive backups along the 40-mile stretch of 95, one of the nation’s busiest highways, and the length of time drivers were stuck ignited a call for answers as to what went wrong in the state’s response.

VDEM said it was only made aware the morning of Jan. 4 of the severity of the ongoing situation on the highway, said Lauren Opett, VDEM’s director of communications.

Caroline County EMS said it responded to several calls related to the highway pileup on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 but did not have a coordination conference call with VDEM staff until 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, said Jason Loftus, Caroline County’s deputy coordinator of emergency management and fire and EMS chief. It wasn’t until that call that Caroline officials learned of VDOT’s plan to move traffic off I-95.

