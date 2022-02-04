News to Know for Feb. 4: Deadly shooting in Hopewell; Magnolia Green rally; Grab the rain gear

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, the mayor and police chief are hiring what they call “violence interrupters” as part of a plan to help curb gun violence in the city. But first, let’s take a look at our top headlines.

Deadly shooting in Hopewell

Police are working to find out who gunned down a man on Spruce Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:00 last night after a report of shots fired.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone who may know something about this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Turning To Henrico

A student is charged with bringing a gun to school. This is the second case like this in less than a week.

Police say a school resource officer at Godwin High School detained the student, and a handgun and ammunition were recovered.

In an email to families - Godwin’s principal says there was no threat against an individual or the school.

The teen was sent to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and is facing multiple charges.

“Violence Interrupters” in Richmond

Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence in the city.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Gerald Smith say they are hiring these “violence interrupters” to help curb gun violence in the city.

Stoney says these “interrupters” will have life experiences tied to the crimes they’re now working to prevent.

The hope is they’ll interrupt gun violence in the city before shots ring out, and police have to get involved.

The mayor and police chief announced they will be hiring three people, plus a supervisor.

Last year Richmond recorded 90 homicides - the highest number in 20 years.

Gun Violence Surge Nationally

President Biden unveiled new plans in New York on Thursday aimed at reducing gun violence across the country. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, KVOA, WABC, KYW, VICE)

As the nation sees an increase in gun violence, President Biden lays out his strategy to tackle rising crime rates.

“The answer is not to abandon our streets, that’s not the answer, the answer is to come together policing communities and building trust and making us all safe. The answer is not to defund the police, the answer is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors, the community needs you and you know the community,” President Biden said.

The president emphasized both increased funding for law enforcement and aggressive enforcement of gun safety laws.

Magnolia Green Rally

Chesterfield residents clashed with the board of supervisors over the rezoning of 2,000 acres of the project known as “Upper Magnolia Green”

The county wants to rezone the land to build a technology village and new schools, but residents have other thoughts.

In Upper Magnolia West, which is more than 1,700 acres of land shaded in purple in the map above, the county said there’s a plan to rezone this area to I-2 with a goal to open a technology village with employment-generating uses.

In Upper Magnolia East, roughly 700 acres of land are shaded in orange in the map above; the county plans to rezone this area for detached single-family development and public facilities, including schools.

Chesterfield resident Chelsea Longbottom isn’t convinced.

“One of our biggest concerns are them wanting to zone it as an industrial zoning,” she said on Thursday. “That includes plastic manufacturing. We have some concerns about the environmental impacts.”

The county says it expects to have another public meeting in early March to discuss the input they got from yesterday’s meeting.

Bring Out The Rain Gear (Again)

Looks like RVA will have another day of rain - possibly up to an inch as the temperature quickly drops this afternoon.

Today we will be in the low 60s this morning, and dip to the low 40s late in the day.

Final Thought

“Never look down on anybody unless you’re helping them up.” - Jesse Jackson

