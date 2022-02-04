Louisa County freshman wins girls wrestling state title

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A student-athlete at Louisa County High School is showing the entire wrestling room, as well as the whole Commonwealth of Virginia, that wrestling isn’t just for the guys.

“I’ve worked really hard for it, so it’s a nice feeling, but I plan on doing a lot more,” Girls State Champion Taylor Waddy said.

Waddy is the lone female in the wrestling room. She’s also the only one on the team with a state title this season.

The boys state championship is February 18.

“She’s a state champ and she’s the first and only in Louisa County history which is awesome for sports and for women,” LCHS Wrestling Coach Roger Stewart said.

Girls wrestling in Virginia isn’t sanctioned by the Virginia High School League, but at recent girls state championship, the freshman from Louisa County reigned supreme.

“I’m willing to put in the work and just keep going, and I want to be better,” Waddy said.

She’s only been wrestling for three years, but since then she’s seen girls wrestling grow leaps and bounds.

“It’s a strange to be the only girl, but you get used to it,” she said. “Mostly everybody in the sport is supportive like, ‘yeah, that’s awesome that you’re doing it. Keep doing it.’ And I just hope it grows.”

Stewart says Waddy is not only talented but she’s setting an example for women’s sports.

“For her to be in the room it’s awesome, because it shows the boys that she’s equal with the boys and she’s showing other students and females that if she can do it, they should join too,” he said.

Waddy has proven she belongs on the state level, and next month she’ll get a chance to hit the mat with the best the country has to offer.

“She puts all the work in the room, and she just lives, breathes and eats wrestling,” Stewart said. ”Right now in Virginia, we have over roughly, my guess, 150-200 girls that’s trying to show the high schools that they want to be just like the boys when it comes to wrestling.”

Waddy agrees: “I feel like it definitely should happen,” she said. “Like it’s a growing sport. We deserve it, honestly.”

