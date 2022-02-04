Looking for a job? Kings Dominion is looking to hire 3,000 seasonal associates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been on the hunt for a job, no need to look any further! Kings Dominion says they are looking to hire 3,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2022 season.

Kings Dominion will be hosting an in-person hiring event at the park on Feb. 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Starting wages for seasonal associates will be $15 an hour, and job opportunities are available in all park operating areas including rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, hospitality, and more.

The amusement park says they offer flexible schedules, and perks including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

“In particular, a seasonal job at our park can offer so much more. You can gain valuable experience in a safe environment, develop marketable skills for the future, and make new friends while being part of something truly special,” said Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater.

Kings Dominion’s season reopening is scheduled for March 12.

If you would like to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.