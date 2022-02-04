Healthcare Pros
Judge temporarily blocks Youngkin’s mask order, ruling in favor of 7 school districts

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out of universal masking for their children in schools, NBC Washington reports.

The judge granted the temporary order in favor of seven school boards, including Richmond Public Schools, that wanted Youngkin’s order blocked.

Lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office wanted the judge to block school districts from requiring universal masking.

“The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children. The governor often said that this is not a pro-mask or anti-mask debate. It’s about parents knowing what’s best for their child’s health, and opting-out should there be a mask mandate. More voices, including from the scientific and medical community, call into question the efficacy behind a universal mask mandate for children. This is about what’s best for their kid’s health and who can best make that decision. We are going to appeal, this is just the first step in the judicial process,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.

NBC Washington reports the judge made it clear that her decision is not a ruling about who is right and wrong on mask policy, but instead, she says it’s about determining who has the authority to decide masking rules for school districts.

The judge wrote that she found Youngkin’s executive order, which was issued through his emergency powers, cannot override school division policy, according to NBC Washington.

“Read the room Governor – today’s ruling is a huge win for parents across Virginia, and a major step in ensuring the safety of their children will be protected at school. Gov. Youngkin has been using Virginia’s children as political pawns in his game to appease the far-right, instead of prioritizing their health and safety first. And to threaten to withhold funding for our school divisions over this, which our Republican leadership has done multiple times, just takes this too far. Gov. Youngkin says he stands with parents, but I’m wondering which ones. It’s clear he doesn’t stand with the majority of Virginia parents, and thankfully today’s ruling will protect our children and parents alike,” Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said.

Read the judge’s letter below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

