Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico police search for missing elderly couple

Robert and Ruth Vaden
Robert and Ruth Vaden(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing elderly couple who are believed to be endangered.

Ruth Vaden, 89, and Robert Vaden, 90, were last seen on Feb. 3 around 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Three Chopt Road in Henrico’s west end.

Police said the couple may be in a grey 2014 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia license plate WYP 2527.

Officials said the two both have dementia and need medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
The school says there is no threat to against an individual or the school
Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school
Officer Timothy Million.
Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence...
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence
Keymonte Bland-White
Teen killed in Hopewell shooting identified; police search for suspected shooter

Latest News

As of Jan. 31, at least 6,753,014 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 80% of Virginia’s adults fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after...
Congress questions independence of NFL’s Washington probe
Dr. Danny Avula. (Source: Richmond City Health District)
Dr. Avula to lead Virginia’s Dept. of Social Services
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
Funeral service set for Bridgewater officers killed in line of duty
The judge granted the temporary order in favor of seven school boards, including Richmond...
Judge temporarily blocks Youngkin’s mask order, ruling in favor of 7 school districts