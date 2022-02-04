Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting back in November.

Officer Tim Million now faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6 shooting on Interstate 64.

According to police, Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, was driving a vehicle that rolled several times. At the time, police said the driver was shot by an officer but did not disclose what led to the gunfire.

A special grand jury met Thursday and unanimously found probable cause to move forward with the manslaughter charge.

Million’s next court appearance is on Feb. 28.

