Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

Officer Tim Million now faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6...
Officer Tim Million now faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6 shooting on Interstate 64.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting back in November.

Officer Tim Million now faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6 shooting on Interstate 64.

According to police, Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, was driving a vehicle that rolled several times. At the time, police said the driver was shot by an officer but did not disclose what led to the gunfire.

Eyewitness recalls weekend crash turned officer-involved shooting on I-64

A special grand jury met Thursday and unanimously found probable cause to move forward with the manslaughter charge.

Million’s next court appearance is on Feb. 28.

