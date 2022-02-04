Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.(City of Minneapolis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Minneapolis Police Department released a body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed man.

It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a homicide investigation.

The family’s attorney says the murder suspect, Amir Locke, had no criminal history and was not the target of the warrant.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY IS GRAPHIC MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIDEO ALSO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

Graphic video shoes man being shot by Minneapolis Police during no-knock warrant.

This video shows officers quietly entering a Minneapolis apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers identify themselves, approach a man wrapped in a blanket and demanded to see his hands.

The slow motion version of the video shows the barrel of a gun is visible beneath the blanket.

An attorney for Locke’s family says he possessed the firearm legally.

Three gunshots are then heard.

Police say the man pulling the trigger is officer Mark Hanneman.

Locke later died at a local hospital.

His family’s attorney also says he was related to several members of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road
The school says there is no threat to against an individual or the school
Henrico student charged with bringing gun to school
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Trial date set for 25-year-old cold case of Chesterfield murder
Richmond’s Mayor and Police Chief are out with a multi-part plan to address rising gun violence...
Richmond set to hire violence interrupters to curb gun violence
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Man set to stand trial again in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring